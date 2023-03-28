Grangemouth taxi firm takes home prestigious Scottish private hire title

Grangemouth company Farid Travels received the Small Scottish Private Hire Company of the Year 2023 title at the Scottish Passenger Transport Award at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Sunday night.

Zain said: “It was the first time we had been nominated. I didn’t know we had won and was quite surprised because there was a lot of competition – we were up for six

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

categories so to get an award from one of them was great.

Zain Farid, right, and brother Mohammed at the Scottish Passenger Transport Awards

“This recognition is not just a testament to our personal achievements, but a reflection of the hard work and dedication of what we do. I want to extend my heartfelt

thanks to the event organisers Scottish Passenger Transport Awardst, the judges who selected us, our loyal customers who nominated us and everyone who supported us in this journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also want to thank my family, who have been behind me and encouraging me since my dad passed away. Their dedication to make Farid Travels a success is

what makes us stand out from the rest, and I am proud to be part of the team of people around me.

"At Farid Travels, we strive to provide the best possible service to our clients. We understand that our success is built on their satisfaction, and we take pride in going

above and beyond to meet their needs.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards are nothing new to Zain and the team – last year Farid Travels was named Luxury Taxi Company of the Year at the Prestige Awards 2022.

Back then Zain accepted the prize and also paid tribute to his father Ghulam, who sadly died in December 2021.

After a bit of slow start to 2023, Zain said business is now – literally – picking up as people look for Farid Travels to take them to the airport so they can jet off on holiday.