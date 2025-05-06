Grangemouth taxi firm on a mission to help elderly residents celebrate VE Day
To mark the 80th anniversary of the historic event – which actually falls on Thursday – Grangemouth’s Talbot House, in Talbot Street, is holding a gathering for local people on Saturday, May 10, from 1.30pm.
A total of 25 residents were going to miss out on the celebrations due to transport issues, but local taxi firm Kerse Cabs has now stepped in to save the day.
Gordon Waddell, Kerse Cabs’ director, said: “We have done things in the past to help the community out – particularly during COVID. It’s just in our nature. All the drivers are doing this for no charge.”
Gordon said the residents will be picked up at their homes and dropped off at Talbot House in plenty of time for the celebrations and then the Kerse Cabs crew will swing by to pick them up and take them home at the conclusion.
Five years ago Gordon and the gang were dropping off free afternoon tea boxes and floral displays to brighten up people’s lives during the dark days of the COVID-19 lockdown.
At the time Gordon said: “It’s to show our appreciation. It’s an absolute pleasure to see the customers’ faces, it makes it all worthwhile.”
And it looks like Kerse Cabs community-minded ethos is still going strong in 2025.
"We’re not one of those firms out to make a mint,” said Gordon. “We always do as much as we can for the community.”
