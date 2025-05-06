Grangemouth taxi firm on a mission to help elderly residents celebrate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A taxi firm have done their bit to help the local community in the past and now they are stepping in again to ensure elderly residents do not miss this weekend’s VE Day celebrations.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the 80th anniversary of the historic event – which actually falls on Thursday – Grangemouth’s Talbot House, in Talbot Street, is holding a gathering for local people on Saturday, May 10, from 1.30pm.

A total of 25 residents were going to miss out on the celebrations due to transport issues, but local taxi firm Kerse Cabs has now stepped in to save the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Waddell, Kerse Cabs’ director, said: “We have done things in the past to help the community out – particularly during COVID. It’s just in our nature. All the drivers are doing this for no charge.”

Kerse Cabs' director Gordon Waddell is no stranger to helping his community - during the COVID-19 lockdown his taxi firm would make afternoon tea deliveries (Picture: Submitted)

Gordon said the residents will be picked up at their homes and dropped off at Talbot House in plenty of time for the celebrations and then the Kerse Cabs crew will swing by to pick them up and take them home at the conclusion.

Five years ago Gordon and the gang were dropping off free afternoon tea boxes and floral displays to brighten up people’s lives during the dark days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

At the time Gordon said: “It’s to show our appreciation. It’s an absolute pleasure to see the customers’ faces, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it looks like Kerse Cabs community-minded ethos is still going strong in 2025.

"We’re not one of those firms out to make a mint,” said Gordon. “We always do as much as we can for the community.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.