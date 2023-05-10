News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Grangemouth Spitfire Memorial and Dambusters raids to be marked at ceremony

An event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the famous Dambuster raids will take place in Grangemouth this weekend.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 10th May 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:41 BST

The ASA (Ancre Somme Association) Scotland Forces Charity has planned the commemoration on Saturday, May 13 at 3pm at the Spitfire Memorial at Grangemouth. The event coincides with the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of the town’s Spitfire Memorial.

Guests will include His Majesty's Depute Lord Lieutenant and the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for ASA Scotland said: “The event will narrate the history of the Grangemouth Spitfire Memorial and the story of the famous Dambusters Raid which took place on the night of May 16 and 17, 1943.

Air cadets at the unveiling of the Spitfire Memorial in Grangemouth in May 2103Air cadets at the unveiling of the Spitfire Memorial in Grangemouth in May 2103
Air cadets at the unveiling of the Spitfire Memorial in Grangemouth in May 2103
Most Popular

"The community, veterans, and all those interested are invited to come along and hear about local and national Royal Air Force history.”

The Dambusters were all members of 617 Squadron of the Royal Air Force and led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson. Their audacious bombing mission, codenamed Operation Chastise, was to destroy three dams in the Ruhr valley, the industrial heartland of Germany.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dams were fiercely protected with torpedo nets in the water to stop underwater attacks and anti-aircraft guns defending them against enemy bombers.

But 617 Squadron had a secret weapon: the bouncing bomb. Over 130 aircrew in 19 specially adapted Lancaster bombers were used and although their mission was judged successful, 53 RAF men were killed in the raids.

The exploits of the Dambusters were made into a film in 1955 starring Michael Redgrave as Barnes Wallis and Richard Todd as Guy Gibson.