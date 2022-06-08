Grangemouth spiritualist church event fights back against stigma

Taking place at the Shore Road, Grangemouth church from 12.30pm on Sunday, the event highlights the Rainbow House recovery cafe and is looking to bring communities together to educate and inform about problems associated with addiction and mental health.
A Rainbow House spokesperson said: “Rainbow House supports well being of the community in many ways and our recovery cafe is a small area where people can sit and take time to think.
“Some of our community are now growing some of their own vegetables to cook at the cafe."
Deputy Provost of Falkirk David Balfour will be in attendance, as will some families who have lost loved ones to addiction or through mental health issues and have been helped in their recovery by Rainbow House and other organisations.