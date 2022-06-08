Grangemouth spiritualist church event fights back against stigma

Taking place at the Shore Road, Grangemouth church from 12.30pm on Sunday, the event highlights the Rainbow House recovery cafe and is looking to bring communities together to educate and inform about problems associated with addiction and mental health.

A Rainbow House spokesperson said: “Rainbow House supports well being of the community in many ways and our recovery cafe is a small area where people can sit and take time to think.

Rainbow House spiritualist church in Grangemouth

“Some of our community are now growing some of their own vegetables to cook at the cafe."