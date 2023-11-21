Grangemouth singer releases debut album after impressing Hollywood icon
Kirsty now calls Cyprus her home – when she is not touring, performing or recording sublime music like her 11-track debut album Rudiment, now available from most digital outlets.
The former Grangemouth High School pupil was a finalist in the Falkirk Herald’s Voice competition back in 2010 and has been performing and recording music ever since.
Moving to Europe over a decade ago, Kirsty has been living, working and performing her own material all over the continent, playing in front of major stars – including Hollywood heartthrob Colin Farrell in 2017.
Now working under the name DEWAR, she has come up with a real showcase for her pop songs, which include the bluesy title track Rudiment and funky bass pounder The Show is Never Over.
