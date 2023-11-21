News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth singer releases debut album after impressing Hollywood icon

DEWAR – aka Kirsty Dewar – is gaining critical acclaim for her debut long player but her vocal work already earned the thumbs up from Hollywood heart throb Colin Farrell.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:42 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:42 GMT
Kirsty now calls Cyprus her home – when she is not touring, performing or recording sublime music like her 11-track debut album Rudiment, now available from most digital outlets.

The former Grangemouth High School pupil was a finalist in the Falkirk Herald’s Voice competition back in 2010 and has been performing and recording music ever since.

Moving to Europe over a decade ago, Kirsty has been living, working and performing her own material all over the continent, playing in front of major stars – including Hollywood heartthrob Colin Farrell in 2017.

Grangemouth singer Kirsty Dewar, aka DEWAR, performed for Hollywood heartthrob Colin Farrell in Cyprus a few years ago (Picture: Submitted)Grangemouth singer Kirsty Dewar, aka DEWAR, performed for Hollywood heartthrob Colin Farrell in Cyprus a few years ago (Picture: Submitted)
Now working under the name DEWAR, she has come up with a real showcase for her pop songs, which include the bluesy title track Rudiment and funky bass pounder The Show is Never Over.

Visit her website for more information.

