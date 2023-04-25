News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
11 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
27 minutes ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
59 minutes ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email

Grangemouth singer regains her passion for performing again thanks to TV choir

A talented singer who lost confidence after her father tragically died of cancer has found a new passion for performing in public thanks to the Scotland Sings television programme

By James Trimble
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST

Shauna Angus, 26, from Grangemouth, will be singing on our screens on Thursday, April 27 on BBC Scotland’s Scotland Sings programme – but in the years and months leading up to her television performance she had lost the ability and desire to perform at all.

She said: “My passion is singing and performing and I did it all through school and picked it for my career to be a music teacher. However, in 2013 my dad who was my

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

biggest fan ever, passed away after a tough fight with cancer .

Shauna regained her love of singing by taking part in the Scotland Sings programmeShauna regained her love of singing by taking part in the Scotland Sings programme
Shauna regained her love of singing by taking part in the Scotland Sings programme
Most Popular

“He was my best friend and biggest support and sadly my love of music was never the same. I lost all confidence and suffered badly with anxiety and trauma , and

decided to remain silent for years and years until about six months ago.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That’s when Scotland Sings entered her life and changed it forever.

Shauna said: "Last year I was contacted by the BBC to be in a show called Scotland Sings, about secret singers who struggle to show their talent for many reasons.

Shauna takes a break from filming Scotland SingsShauna takes a break from filming Scotland Sings
Shauna takes a break from filming Scotland Sings

This hit home, as many people know I have a strong passion for music, but through mental health problems, confidence and other issues, I’ve kept it to myself a lot of the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I also, like many others struggled, leaving the house after COVID and was extremely anxious about going to film with the BBC, but I knew I couldn’t turn it down.”

The programme gave Shauna an opportunity to be part of a choir of singers just like her – all talented individuals who just needed someone to believe in them.

"We were handpicked from thousands by the incredible Yvie Burnett,” said Shauna. “Who we were told would be our choir vocal coach for the whole show. Many people know Yvie has worked with so many famous singers , and appeared on The X Factor and other shows.”

The first episode will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Thursday and the second episode will air next Thursday at the same time. The programme will also be available on BBC iplayer.

Related topics:BBC ScotlandGrangemouth