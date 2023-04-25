Grangemouth singer regains her passion for performing again thanks to TV choir

Shauna Angus, 26, from Grangemouth, will be singing on our screens on Thursday, April 27 on BBC Scotland’s Scotland Sings programme – but in the years and months leading up to her television performance she had lost the ability and desire to perform at all.

She said: “My passion is singing and performing and I did it all through school and picked it for my career to be a music teacher. However, in 2013 my dad who was my

biggest fan ever, passed away after a tough fight with cancer .

Shauna regained her love of singing by taking part in the Scotland Sings programme

“He was my best friend and biggest support and sadly my love of music was never the same. I lost all confidence and suffered badly with anxiety and trauma , and

decided to remain silent for years and years until about six months ago.”

That’s when Scotland Sings entered her life and changed it forever.

Shauna said: "Last year I was contacted by the BBC to be in a show called Scotland Sings, about secret singers who struggle to show their talent for many reasons.

Shauna takes a break from filming Scotland Sings

This hit home, as many people know I have a strong passion for music, but through mental health problems, confidence and other issues, I’ve kept it to myself a lot of the time.

"I also, like many others struggled, leaving the house after COVID and was extremely anxious about going to film with the BBC, but I knew I couldn’t turn it down.”

The programme gave Shauna an opportunity to be part of a choir of singers just like her – all talented individuals who just needed someone to believe in them.

"We were handpicked from thousands by the incredible Yvie Burnett,” said Shauna. “Who we were told would be our choir vocal coach for the whole show. Many people know Yvie has worked with so many famous singers , and appeared on The X Factor and other shows.”