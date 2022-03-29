Grangemouth singer performs for Hollywood star in sunny Cyprus

Kirsty Dewar now calls Limassol, on the south coast of Cyprus, her home – when she is not touring and performing that is.

The former Grangemouth High School pupil was a finalist in the Falkirk Herald’s Voice competition back in 2010 and has been performing and recording music ever since.

After graduating from Edinburgh’s Napier University in 2011, Kirsty moved to Europe and has been living, working and performing her own material throughout the continent – playing in front of major stars, including Hollywood heartthrob Colin Farrell who was at a show she played in Cyprus back in 2017.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grangemouth singer songwriter Kirsty Dewar now calls Cyprus her home

A year later she was Sandi Thom’s support act on one of the Scottish singer’s tours.

Earlier this month Kirsty returned to the UK on a quick visit to record her new EP Eyes Wide Open.

She said: “It was recorded by well-known producer called Gareth Young who has produced for Dani Minogue, Ronan Keating, Sugababes and now working with Tom Meighan from Kasabian and TikTok start Sam Ryder.

Grangemouth singer Kirsty Dewar performed for Hollywood heartthrob Colin Farrell in Cyprus

"He has an incredible studio in Truro called Cube Studios. I'm going to be finishing my EP with him and then releasing it at the beginning of June followed by a 13-track album later in the year.”

Kirsty’s two new singles from her EP Dance With Your Shadows and Eyes Wide Open are now available to download.

Visit her website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.