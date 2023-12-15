The Loo Crew shop in Grangemouth. Pic: Contributed

A pop-up shop in Grangemouth will be open for a few extra days to raise funds to reopen the town’s public toilets.

The Loo Crew have taken over the shop in York Lane, Grangemouth, this week in a bid to raise funds and they have now been told it can stay open until Tuesday.

The shop is selling a mixture of donated goods, including toys and clothes and they are also raffling hampers of food and a teddy box hamper.

Pamela Young said: “We have had fantastic support from the public who have been in bringing us stuff or buying stuff.

“We would like to thank each and everyone who’s been in and wished us luck and helped us buy donating or giving to us. I’ve met a lot of lovely people this week.”

The Loo Crew was formed by a group of volunteers after an outcry at the closure of the town’s public toilets by Falkirk Council in a bid to save money.