The 15th Grangemouth Scouts are hosting the Lego-themed event at their home in Peddie Place on Saturday, November 2. (Pic: Submitted)

Families and Lego fans are invited to a special event in Grangemouth this weekend.

Scout Brick is being held in the town’s Scout Hall on Peddie Place on Saturday, November 2.

The event has been organised by the 15th Grangemouth Scouts and all proceeds will go towards developing opportunities for young people in Scouting.

Raj Seeruttun, from the Scouts, said: “Myself and my wife are involved in the Scout group and we’re Lego fans ourselves.

"There’s quite a lot of Lego events around the country, but it’s always Edinburgh or Glasgow and not in the central belt.

"While we were at one of these events we started talking to one of exhibitors and he was from Grangemouth. We got talking about whether it was something we could do in Grangemouth and thought we could.

"Our event is designed for Lego fans and families. There will be Lego displays from AFOLs (Adult Fans of Lego) but we’re also keen to have hands on activities for the kids too.”

So as well as displays there will also be a chance for people to get creative in the Lego pits, speed building competitions, build and race cars, a Lego graffiti wall and a Duplo building area for the younger visitors. There will also be stalls and refreshments.

Among the displays on Saturday will be an original Grangemouth brick – multi-coloured marbled bricks secretly produced in a plastics factory in the town back in the 1970s.

The event runs from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, with a quiet hour from 9am to 10am. Booking is essential as numbers are limited by the size of the venue. Tickets are priced £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s and Scout members and under 3s are free. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/15th-scout-group