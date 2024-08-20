Grangemouth schoolgirls serve up lemonade and cash for the gLitter team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters have cleaned up with their first business venture – and helped volunteers who keep their town tidy.

Sisters Amelia, 13, and Victoria Hogg, seven, and Amelia’s friend Maya Lewandowska, 12, ran a lemonade stall every Sunday throughout the school holidays and raised almost £700.

The trio were looking for a worthy cause and decided that their town’s gLitter team, volunteers also known as Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean, who regularly hold litter picks were the perfect group for their donation.

Mum Caroline Hogg said that they were astonished at how much they managed to raise.

Amelia Hogg, Maya Lewandowska and Victoria Hogg present their cheque to Sheila Rhind and other gLitter team members. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said: “Amelia had been watching movies where youngsters ran lemonade stalls to make money and the three of them decided to give it a go.

"They saved up around £60 to buy the glasses for the lemonade, a lemon tablecloth and other things they needed.

"I’d gladly never have to make lemonade again – it was something I’d never made before but the BBC Good Food recipe proved very successful.”

The girls set up their stall on Sunday afternoon's from 2pm to 6pm in the Hogg’s front garden in Bo’ness Road and were delighted by how popular their lemonade proved.

"People were very generous,” added Caroline, who works at Forth Valley College. “People would come across from the Leapark Hotel every Sunday and buy some, as well as lots of members of the community. Some would even give them £20 for a glass.”

The girls were delighted with their final total and earlier this week handed over £690.16 to the gLitter team as, despite the rain, the volunteers carried out one of their regular clear ups in Bo’ness Road.

Now back at school, Victoria in P4 at St Andrew’s Primary, and Amelia and Maya in S2 at St Mungo’s, they’re giving their entrepreneurial ambitions a break for now but Caroline is convinced they will soon be looking at another project to keep them busy.

The work of the gLitter team has been recognised for the last two years by Keep Scotland Beautiful for the work they do in the port town to enhance it for the community.