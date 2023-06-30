Grangemouth school is named Scotland's most enterprising educational establishment

The school captured the award at the Festival of Youth Enterprise 2023, with the Carrongrange’s Sweet Dreams team also picking up the Best Advert award.

Their achievement was highlighted by local MSP Michelle Thomson, who raised a motion in the Scottish Parliament and gained cross-party support from parliamentary members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrongrange has placed enterprise activities at the heart of its curriculum, with learners developing communication, teamwork and numeracy and literacy skills through practical work.

Carrongrange High School has been named Scotland's most enterprising school (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Some pupils are supported in their own ventures – such as one learner who set up his own car wash business with the help of the school and the local police.

Opportunities exist for all, with the school’s ‘bacon roll Fridays’ and coffee cart proving extremely popular with staff.

Leading on the school’s enterprise programme is technical subject teacher Carissa Neill, supported by teachers Shelley Procek and Mike Kneafsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carissa said: “I’m passionate about enterprise, and I think we can achieve a lot of learning from it. We have more than thirty enterprising opportunities for learners at

Carrongrange, and they develop many life skills from things like running coffee carts, or getting work experience in our local community.

“Enterprise is a huge part of the curriculum here, so I was keen for us to be recognised for that.”