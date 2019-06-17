Grangemouth’s Queen Erin will have extra guards on duty on big day

This year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen will be accompanied by her royal entourage this weekend and – in a first for the event – her very own Queen’s Guards.

The new feature for the town’s historic annual event will see primary five boys from local primary schools donning kilts and holding long staffs as they march along in the procession on Saturday afternoon, protecting last year’s Queen Beth Rafferty and this year’s Queen Erin Simpson.

The guards will also be present in Zetland Park to safely escort the Queen to her crowning.

Moray Primary School pupil Erin (10), whose mum Rhona was a lady-in-waiting in days gone by, will become the 101st Children’s Day queen in the park just before 3pm, crowned by Donna Corbett of Ross Philip Jewellers, after a procession featuring floats from all four local primary schools – Sacred Heart, Bowhouse, Beancross and Moray – winds its way down Kingseat Avenue and up Abbots Road just after 1.30pm.

A myriad of bands – including Bo’ness and Carriden Brass Band, Forth Accordion Band, Tulliallan Pipes and Drums, Denny and Dunipace, Camelon, Full Circle and Alloa and Bowmar pipe bands – will entertain people along the way.

It will be a bittersweet Children’s Day for committee secretary Violet Cook who will be standing down from the role she has held for the last 30 years after this year’s event.

Hopefully the sun while shine for Erin, Beth, Donna, Violet and everyone else involved this year.

And let’s also hope the weather is nice for the traditional arch patrol on Friday night when people take a tour around the town to see the royal retinue’s colourful creations.

Grangemouth Children’s Day 2019 Royal Retinue

Queen: Erin Simpson (Princes Street) – Disney Magic Kingdom; Maids of Honour: Holly Brodie (Candie Crescent) – Super Mario, Elise Brown (Maryflats Place) – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Ladies-in-Waiting: Ava Binnie (Oldwalls Place) – Dr Seuss, Isla Brodie (Candie Crescent) – Super Mario, Millie Burt (James Cornwall Court) – Books, Libby Cassidy (Bo’ness Road) – The Muppets, Darcy MacKay (Moray Place) – Harry Potter, Grace Newton (Wallace Street) – The Wizard of Oz, Sarah Simpson (Ronaldshay Crescent) – The Greatest Showman, Brodie Stewart (Kings Road) – Brave; Flower Girl: April Anderson (Campsie Road) – Scooby Doo; Page Boys: Finlay Hunter (Avon Street) – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Cooper White (Smallburn Place) – Marvel Avengers; Courtier: Logan Galletly (Maryflats Place) – Pokemon; Herald: Lewis Campbell (Avondhu Gardens) – The Greatest Showman.