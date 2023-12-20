Grangemouth Royal Mail workers move to Edinburgh area following delivery office closure

Local Royal Mail staff will be working in the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston over the festive season following the enforced closure of the Grangemouth delivery office.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The York Arcade office closed on Friday, December 15 and a sign posted on the door of the Royal Mail office stated: “Due to health and safety reasons this Customer Service Point is inaccessible and closed.”

Reportedly the Royal Mail building in Grangemouth is made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, or RAAC – a form of lightweight concrete used in construction in many buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, which has been know to crumble and collapse if it gets wet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large number of buildings – including schools – made of RAAC have been forced to close due to the potential danger it can pose.

The delivery office has been closed since Friday, December 15 (Picture: Submitted)

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We have temporarily moved the operation at Grangemouth delivery office to the Royal Highland Centre. This decision was made

following a structural assessment of the building which necessitated further surveys and remediation works.

“Christmas is our busiest time of the year with increased numbers of people and mail at our delivery offices – to prioritise our colleagues’ comfort and safety it was

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

decided to relocate the service in Grangemouth while this work is carried out.

“This move will provide a better working environment and facilities for our team throughout the peak period, while also delivering for our customers. We thank everyone

for their patience and understanding while this work is completed.”

While workers relocate to the Edinburgh area, Royal Mail confirmed customers will be able to collect their missed deliveries and packages from the Falkirk collection office in Garrison Place for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, Grangemouth Post Office was still open for business and serving customers on Monday morning and will remain open – at least for the time being.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Grangemouth Post Office is open as normal. A part of the building where the Post Office is located is closed at the moment,

however, the Post Office is at present not impacted by any potential building-related issues.