Grangemouth Rotary donation to Mary's Meals will feed children around the world

Members of Grangemouth Rotary club recently made a presentation to a charity which feeds some of the world’s poorest children.

The generous donation of £2350 to the Mary's Meals charity came from a recent Antiques Valuation Day held in conjunction with Great Western Auctions at the Leapark Hotel.

This includes a £500 donation from local firm Jarvie Plant Ltd.

Mary’s Meals serves a nutritious daily meal to some of the world’s poorest children to attract them into the classroom where they can gain an education and a brighter future.

Rotary Club of Grangemouth donation to Mary's Meals with Ann Allisonnad Janet Kinniburgh, both international committee members, presenting the cheque to John Helliwell, Mary's Meals volunteer. Pic: Michael Gillen

There are 71 million primary school-age children out of school around the world; they have to work or beg to survive. And when they do make it into the classroom, hunger affects their ability to learn.

Mary’s Meals started in a tin shed in the Scottish Highland village of Dalmally in 2002, after Founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow met a 14-year-old boy called Edward, in Malawi. Edward was the eldest of six children, all sitting with their mother who was dying of AIDS.

Magnus asked him what he hoped for in life and Edward replied: "I would like to have enough food to eat and to be able to go to school one day."

This interaction sparked the foundation of Mary’s Meals and today the charity provides nutritious school meals to more than 2.6 million children every day across 16 countries, including Malawi, Haiti, India, and Syria.