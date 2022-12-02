Grangemouth Rotary Club's Santa Sleigh will be bringing Christmas joy to the streets this month
Santa Claus is coming to Grangemouth a week or so early to help the Rotary Club of Grangemouth coin in cash for good causes.
A club spokesperson said: “Make sure you watch our Santa tracker and get ready to run outside when he gets near you. This year, we will be back to coming round the doors with the collection buckets and we will be delighted to take any change you may have. Or if you prefer you can make a donation on our just giving page.
“Every single penny we collect is given straight back to good causes in Grangemouth during January. So Jingle your bells and come out and wave, and let's make this the noisiest welcome Santa ever had.
"A big thanks to Farid Travel’s Zain Farid for being this year's sweet sponsor. Thank you so much for your kind contribution.”
Most Popular
This year’s Santa Sleigh Schedule:
Wednesday, December 14 – The Old Towm ,Skinflats, Thistle Avenue
Thursday, December 15 – Almond Street, Hawthorn Street, Wilson Street
Friday, December 16 – Oxgang Road, Crichton Drive, Abbotsgrange Road
Saturday, December 17 – La Porte Precinct in the morning and Asda in the afternoon
Sunday, December 18 – Burnbank Road, Central Avenue, Portal Road
Monday, December 19 – Newhouse Road, Abbots Road
Tuesday, December 20 – Bo’ness Road, Oswald Avenue, Grangeburn Road
Wednesday, December 21 – Tinto Drive, Campsie Road, Bowhouse Park
Thursday, December 22 – Kingseat Avenue, Torwood Avenue, Bowhouse, Craigleith Road
Friday, December 24 – Asda from 10.30am to 2pm
Visit the Just Giving page for more information.