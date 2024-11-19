Grangemouth Rotary Club marks £200k of donations with special visit to Strathcarron Hospice

Members of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth recently paid a visit to Strathcarron Hospice to see where their latest donation had been spent. The club has now raised around £200,000 for the hospice over the years. (Pic: Submitted)

Staff at Strathcarron Hospice were delighted to welcome members of Grangemouth Rotary Club recently to say a huge thank you to them for their fundraising donations and continued support.

Over the years, the group has raised approximately £200,000 for the Fankerton hospice, which provides specialist palliative care and support to people with a life-limiting illness or condition

During their visit, members had the opportunity to see where some of their latest fundraising efforts have been used by the hospice – giving the clinical nurse specialist team upgraded office furniture and a renovated room so colleagues can all be in the same space to collaborate together.

Gavin Rennie, president of the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, said: “Inspirational is the word I would use after any visit to Strathcarron.

“The real story for me was not the fact we have helped make a working space more comfortable for the clinical nurse specialist team but the fact that our funding has helped bring them even closer together, allowed greater collaboration and importantly has positively impacted on the teams’ own health and wellbeing.

“Caring for the carers is so important. We are proud to have been a small part of a big effort."

Paula McLaren, community clinical nurse specialist lead nurse at Strathcarron, said: “It was such a pleasure to meet the Rotary Club members and be able to show them our completed office and thank them for their kindness and generosity.

“It goes beyond furniture as we are now in our new office as one team and closer to the wider community teams. This has enhanced joint working and has greatly boosted our team’s morale. Our job can be challenging and we benefit from the peer support we get from one another, thank you again for everything.”

Claire Kennedy, the hospice’s corporate fundraiser, added: “We are so grateful to all the Rotarians at Grangemouth for their unwavering support of Strathcarron Hospice.

“Every project they fund adds a new and special aspect to our work, always benefiting patients and the teams who look after them through their palliative care journey."