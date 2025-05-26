Grangemouth Rotary and Jarvie Plant serve up donation for Mary's Meals
The cash was raised at a recent Antiques Valuation Day held in conjunction with Great Western Auctions at the Leapark Hotel in Grangemouth.
With the money raised from the day, together with a generous donation of £500 from Jarvie Plant Ltd, the club was able to present £2350 to the charity with Sally Davidson, the support engagement officer for the East of Scotland, accepting the cash.
Mary’s Meals serves a nutritious daily meal to some of the world’s poorest children to attract them into the classroom where they can gain an education and a brighter future.
There are 71 million primary school-age children out of school around the world; they have to work or beg to survive. And when they do make it into the classroom, hunger affects their ability to learn.
