Grangemouth Rotary and Jarvie Plant serve up donation for Mary's Meals

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 26th May 2025, 13:25 BST

Members of Grangemouth Rotary Club were able to hand over a generous donation to the Mary’s Meals charity.

The cash was raised at a recent Antiques Valuation Day held in conjunction with Great Western Auctions at the Leapark Hotel in Grangemouth.

With the money raised from the day, together with a generous donation of £500 from Jarvie Plant Ltd, the club was able to present £2350 to the charity with Sally Davidson, the support engagement officer for the East of Scotland, accepting the cash.

Mary’s Meals serves a nutritious daily meal to some of the world’s poorest children to attract them into the classroom where they can gain an education and a brighter future.

Grant Williams, Jarvie Plant operations manager Grangemouth, presents a cheque for £500 to Sally Davidson, Mary's Meals support engagement officer East of Scotland. Pic: Michael Gillen
Grant Williams, Jarvie Plant operations manager Grangemouth, presents a cheque for £500 to Sally Davidson, Mary's Meals support engagement officer East of Scotland. Pic: Michael Gillen

There are 71 million primary school-age children out of school around the world; they have to work or beg to survive. And when they do make it into the classroom, hunger affects their ability to learn.

