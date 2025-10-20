Grangemouth Rotarians celebrate 90th birthday of John Kenny

Rotarians in Grangemouth held a special celebration to mark the 90th birthday of one of their most distinguished members.

A lunch was held in the Leapark Hotel to recognise the 90th birthday of John Kenny who is not only well known as a former solicitor in the town, but also to the wider Rotary community.

As well as being a long-standing member of the organisation with 55 years service, in 2009 he was the president of Rotary International which was seen not only as a great honour for John personally, but also for the club. He was the first Scot to hold the role.

John and his wife June were welcomed last by club president Stuart Comrie before presenting him with a card and cake on behalf of the club.

John Kenny, seated second left, is pictured with Rotary colleagues at the celebration of his 90th birthday. Pic: Contributed

Following the lunch member John Deans gave a brief history of John’s personal and Rotary career. Qualifying in 1957 he was a solicitor with Tait and MacKenzie, becoming senior partner. He joined the Rotary Club of Grangemouth April 16, 1970 and has been part of many initiatives over the years, including the sportsman’s dinner.

He served as secretary and president, and as convenor of most, if not all, committees in the club. He still takes an active part in club matters and many of the current members regularly seek his “wise council” on Rotary matters.

Former Grangemouth Advertiser editor Colin Mailer spoke of his close working relationship in terms of the proximity of their two offices with John. He commented that solicitors and journalists were not known “bed fellows”, but it had been his privilege to have known John for so many years.

John had introduced him to Rotary and he thanked John for all he had done for Rotary International before wishing him and June well for the future.

John was presented with two congratulatory letters, one from Rotary International president Francesco Arezzo, and the other from Rotary Great Britain and Ireland signed by Harriet Verwey and Heather Stuart, chair of the board.

Mrs Kenny was presented with flowers before everyone had an opportunity to view a display of memorabilia of John’s time with Rotary which John Deans had put together.

The event ended with John thanking everyone for their kindness and good wishes.