Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group will be holding open events at its Grangemouth factory at the Port of Grangemouth today and Thursday from 1pm to 7pm each day.

The Grangemouth factory supplies complex polymer based ropes to industries such as the energy sector and offshore wind farms.

A Bekaert spokesperson said: “As a result of huge investment in our synthetic’s sector, we are excited to announce many new vacancies concentrated across our operations functions.

The firm's factory is located at the Port of Grangemouth

“People at all levels of education and experience can establish a sound career within the operations teams, from production operators through to production managers and plant management.

"At the open days you can find out more about our company, the roles we have available and talk to the management team and some of our operations team too.”