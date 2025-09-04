Grangemouth residents urged to 'use or lose' community asset
A meeting is scheduled to take place at the Kersiebank Community Educatuion Centre, in Dundas School, Oxgang Road, Grangemouth from 6.30pm on Monday, September 15.
An online post stated: “If you want this centre to remain open and to save our community asset, then this is a call out to you to come along and get involved – an hour a week, anything you can do or help – have you any skills you can share or put into practice?”
The centre is home to a community cafe, a lunch club, a garden space where fruit and vegetables are grown and operates a food pantry service.
A recent visitor to the facility said: “Just brilliant to see this all happening and the commitment the community have to making this work.”