Grangemouth residents urged to 'use or lose' community asset

A meeting is due to take place later this month looking for people to support a centre which has been helping the community for a number of years.

A meeting is scheduled to take place at the Kersiebank Community Educatuion Centre, in Dundas School, Oxgang Road, Grangemouth from 6.30pm on Monday, September 15.

An online post stated: “If you want this centre to remain open and to save our community asset, then this is a call out to you to come along and get involved – an hour a week, anything you can do or help – have you any skills you can share or put into practice?”

The centre is home to a community cafe, a lunch club, a garden space where fruit and vegetables are grown and operates a food pantry service.

Kersiebank Community Centre volunteers gather at the facility back in June 2024 to celebrate the work they have carried out on the community garden, pantry and other initiatives (Picture: Mark Ferguson)

A recent visitor to the facility said: “Just brilliant to see this all happening and the commitment the community have to making this work.”

