Grangemouth residents receive pamphlets from SGN warning of six months of disruption
SGN’s Local Transmission System Futures project aims to validate the compatibility of utilising the existing gas network to carry hydrogen, by repurposing a 30km
long natural gas pipeline between Grangemouth and Granton that is no longer in use.
The construction phase of the project also involves the construction of a new 1.2km long natural gas pipeline linking the existing Grangemouth to Granton pipeline to the source hydrogen source at the Ineos Grangemouth facility.
Work is due to begin on the A904 Bo’ness Road next week and, as a result, traffic restrictions will have to be put in place for the period the project takes to complete. At this stage it is believed to be six months.
The leaflet states: “During the initial two weeks of work, trial holes will be dug around our work area to provide out specialist engineers with insight into the ground conditions. This will allow engineering work to safely begin from Wednesday, May 15, when a rolling lane closure on the A904 Bo’ness Road will be implemented.
"Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the project to ensure continued traffic flow in both directions of the A904. The support of the Grangemouth community is invaluable as we work together to build a sustainable future.
"We’d like to thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we carry out this world first project.”
