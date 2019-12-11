Grangemouth residents go back in time Bowhouse Primary style

The talented youngsters of Bowhouse Primary School took their parents on a whistlestop tour of the tens, the noughties, the nineties, the eighties and the seventies.

A packed hall in the Tinto Drive school, witnessed an all singing Nativity from P1 pupils focusing on a busy innkeeper who just wants to eat his breakfast, but he keeps having to find more room at his establishment for everyone – including the little baby Jesus and his parents.

The Bowhouse Primary School's 2019 school show celebrated the school's 50th anniversary by taking the audience back in time

Then it was onto P2, P3, P4, P5, P6 and P7’s celebration of the music, films and culture of the 50 years Bowhouse Primary School has been in existence – from 1969 to 2019.

That meant appearances from the cast of Friends, the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and even a quiz show hosted by Bruce Forsyth and Dolly Parton featuring contestants Danny and Sandy from Grease and Freddie Mercury and Bruce the Shark from Jaws.

The Spice Girls and Boyzone sung up a storm in the 1990s, Dirty Dancing’s Patrick Swayze ensured no one put baby in a corner in the 1980s and the Village People closed out the show taking everyone back to the 1970s.

It was a night of nostalgia that was both informative and entertaining – as well as hilarious and heartwarming.