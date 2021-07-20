Grangemouth residents cry foul over football pitch plans

Syngenta FC have been in talks with Falkirk Council and Grangemouth High School to let out the rugby pitch, which is located on the site of the former Grangemouth High School, just behind Scougall Street.

Kevin McGuire, of Syngenta FC, said the talks are still in their early stages, but they have been very positive.

He added: “There has been nothing formal agreed yet. It has been an unused ruby pitch for a number of years.

The unused rugby pitch could soon see Syngenta FC players training and competing on it

"This is a way for us to get the club back into Grangemouth and to invest in the youth development.”

Syngenta FC have been running successful free Dinky Dyes sessions for around 50 pre-school children in nearby Bowhouse Community Centre.

However, there have been concerns from Scougall Street residents about loss of privacy and increase in noise.

They are also angry the have not been consulted on the plan.

One householder, Vicki Weightman (46) said: “Our back gardens are like our sanctuary and they look directly out onto the pitch. Residents, including myself, have children who have autism and some of them use ear protectors because they cannot tolerate loud noises.

"If there is football training or matches played out here the noise level will increase and we also have concerns about people bringing their cars down to watch matches and parking them in our street.

"No one has come forward to ask us how we feel about this plan.”

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “This rugby pitch is part of Grangemouth High School so falls within the NPDO (Non Profit Distributing Organisation) school curtilage.

"Following negotiations involving Children’s Services, the school and Gateway NPD, Syngenta will be using this pitch out of school hours for their football training and matches. They will be maintaining the pitch to a higher standard and the school will get the benefit of this.

“The arrangement will be in the form of a long-term let and the land is not changing ownership. The rugby posts were removed to allow pitch improvements to be made over the summer and will be put back in due course as required by the school.”

