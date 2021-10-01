Grangemouth repair works lead to months of disruption on canal towpath

The section of canal, which was named in honour of HM The Queen in 2017, forms the eastern gateway to Scotland’s historic Forth and Clyde Canal.

Scottish Canals stated both the QEII Canal and a section of the towpath will be closed between October 18 and January 31, 2022.

The section of canal and towpath will be closed to allow maintenance work to take place

The following diversions will be put in place:

When heading east towards Dalgrain Road – from the towpath head south to Bank Street, walk south-east on Bank Steet towards Kelvin Street, turn left onto Kelvin Street, turn right onto Clyde Street and turn left onto Dalgrain Road.

When heading west towards the Kelpies – turn right onto Clyde Street, turn left onto Kelvin Street, turn Right onto Bank Street, walk north-east on Bank Street towards the footpath.

