Grangemouth remembers fallen heroes on Armed Forces Day

The parade, which took place on Saturday, August 24, left the Royal British Legion clubhouse in Dundas Street and proceeded on a route which took it through the town centre.
At the end of the 20 minute march, veterans, members of the Royal British Legion, pipe bands and local cadet forces returned to the clubhouse for a short service and to enjoy refreshments and entertainment.
1. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024
The parade took members of the British Legion and other organisations through Grangemouth town centre Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024
The famous 1333 Grangemouth Spitfire Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets took part in Saturday's event Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024
Air cadets joined other organisations to mark Armed Forces Day in Grangemouth Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024
The pipes and drums of Glencorse Pipe Band provided the musical accompaniment to the march through Grangemouth town centre Photo: Michael Gillen
