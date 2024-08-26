Glencorse Pipe Band march with veterans for Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024Glencorse Pipe Band march with veterans for Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024
Glencorse Pipe Band march with veterans for Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024

Grangemouth remembers fallen heroes on Armed Forces Day

By James Trimble
Published 26th Aug 2024, 15:59 BST
Members of the Royal British Legion Scotland took part in a parade through Grangemouth at the weekend to mark Armed Forces Day.

The parade, which took place on Saturday, August 24, left the Royal British Legion clubhouse in Dundas Street and proceeded on a route which took it through the town centre.

At the end of the 20 minute march, veterans, members of the Royal British Legion, pipe bands and local cadet forces returned to the clubhouse for a short service and to enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

The parade took members of the British Legion and other organisations through Grangemouth town centre

1. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024

The parade took members of the British Legion and other organisations through Grangemouth town centre Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The famous 1333 Grangemouth Spitfire Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets took part in Saturday's event

2. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024

The famous 1333 Grangemouth Spitfire Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets took part in Saturday's event Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Air cadets joined other organisations to mark Armed Forces Day in Grangemouth

3. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024

Air cadets joined other organisations to mark Armed Forces Day in Grangemouth Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The pipes and drums of Glencorse Pipe Band provided the musical accompaniment to the march through Grangemouth town centre

4. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2024

The pipes and drums of Glencorse Pipe Band provided the musical accompaniment to the march through Grangemouth town centre Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GrangemouthRoyal British LegionScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.