Grangemouth public space in the running for UK's Favourite Park title

The park has undergone a £2.5 million regeneration project in recent years, including the delivery of an inclusive play area and pump track for wheeled sports, the transformation of the pond and rose garden, the construction of a performance space and the repair and conservation of the park’s historic fountain and war memorial.

This work has been supported by of a range of funders, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as wide ranging community support primarily through Friends of Zetland Park.

Nominations for UK’s Favourite Park 2022 represent the many different ways people enjoy green spaces, each valued by its local community.

The new look Zetland Park - and its new permanent stage - played a starring role in this year's Grangemouth Children's Day

Parks have been nominated by people who love to walk, run, cycle, relax, picnic, walk the dog and play with their children in the UK’s parks.

Public voting will determine local favourites as well as the national favourite park in each of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Zetland Park is a real asset for Grangemouth's communities and holds a special place in the hearts of people young and old.

"Much work has gone into the park in recent years, and it is truly special to see Zetland nominated for the UK's Favourite Park award.

"It's testament to the hard work of the Zetland Park Regeneration Project and the Friends of Zetland Park, and the unwavering support from our partners, so our thanks must go to them.

"Now Zetland Park needs our votes, and I would encourage everyone to do so on the Fields in Trust website."

Friends of Zetland Park chairman Tom Brown added: “We are so pleased to see our park being nominated for this award, the park has been transformed into one in

which we can re-establish our pride and pleasure. We encourage everyone to support this nomination and to vote for Zetland Park.”

Voting for the UK's Favourite Park award closes at noon on Thursday, August 18.