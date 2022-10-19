The public space, which recently re-opened after undergoing a major regeneration, joins Aden Country Park in Aberdeenshire, Pittencrieff Park in Dunfremline, Starbank Park in Edinburgh and Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick on charities list of Scotland Local Favourites.

Fields in Trust Fields is an independent charity with over 90 years’ experience protecting parks and green spaces. It works with landowners, community groups and

policy makers to champion the value of parks and green spaces to achieve better protection for their future at both local and national level.

Zetland Park's new permanent stage area made its debut in this year's Grangemouth Children's Day

Zetland Park’s regeneration can be trace all the way back to 2012 when a group of residents formed Friends of Zetland Park to help promote and manage the green space along with Falkirk Council.

A decade – and a lot of time, effort and money – later there is a new play area, one of the most inclusive play facilities of its kind in Scotland, a new pump track to which is highly popular with cyclists and skateboarders, a refreshed and invigorated rose garden and a beautiful natural pond feature.

The paved area around the war memorial has also had a makeover, making it more accessible and, after a painstaking search of archives traced a photograph of the original fountain, a replacement for the top two tiers of the water feature, including the lady statue, was commissioned and is now in place.