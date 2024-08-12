Grangemouth public park manages to swing £30,000 play equipment upgrade

By James Trimble
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:22 GMT
The group responsible for a public park has secured funding to improve its play facilities and replace its seesaw with a new state-of-the-art model.

Friends of Inchyra Park received £25,000 from the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund and the group found made up the difference through various means to allow the £30,000 refurbishment work to take place in the popular Grangemouth open space.

A Friends of Inchyra park spokesperson said: "The £30,000 upgrade of Inchyra Park will see new safety surfacing and the complete replacement of the swings. Most significantly it will see the replacement of the old seesaw with one of the most accessible and inclusive pieces of equipment on the market.

“This equipment offers true inclusion, where children of all abilities can play together. There has been a lot of effort by multiple partners to make this project a reality and we especially thank Falkirk Counci’s estates development officers who have been so supportive in getting the project to this stage.”

