Grangemouth public park adds another high flying feature for visitors to admire

Following a donation from Bowhouse Community Association two storage containters were added to the park – one for the Young Portonian Theatre company and the other for use as a working space for Friends of Inchyra Park.

A number of designs were put forward by artist and frequent Inchyra contributor Donna Forrester to decorate the containers and the community voted for the three aeroplane display.

Adam Gillies, of Friends of Inchyra Park, said: “The mural is an amazing centrepiece of the park and shows the huge talent of Donna Forrester.The finished work exceeded our expectations and in the last week people from far and wide have been visiting the park to see its creation in progress.

