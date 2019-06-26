Grangemouth prom dress panic? It’s Falkirk boutique Envy to the rescue

A teenager thought her dream prom night was ruined when the zip on her £490 dress burst but help was at hand with just minutes to spare.

Grangemouth High School pupil Aimee Grant (17) was at a pre-prom party in her gran’s house with friends last Thursday night when the mishap occurred – just half-an-hour before the bus was due to whisk her away to Airth Castle for her big night.

Aimee said: “I just started crying. I ordered it back in December, was told I would get it in February and it eventually arrived just two-and-a-half weeks before the prom.

“Now the bus was coming and I had no dress.”

Mum Emma said: “I was devastated for her – everyone was – after all the planning that had gone into it.”

That’s when Aimee’s pal Hannah, niece of Falkirk Envy Gowns owner Carol Wilson, suggested they get in touch with her auntie and cousin Gail Wilson to see if they could help.

Gail, who runs the Callendar Square boutique with her mum, said: “This isn’t part of our usual service, but the circumstances were just right – we were all in Grangemouth and I had three dresses at home that were Aimee’s size.”

So Gail and Carol turned up – in their jammies – to help out and Aimee had the perfect replacement – yellow instead of pink – dress just before the bus left for the prom.

Emma said: “People have said the yellow dress suited her much better than the pink one.”

Gail completed her fairy godmother role by gifting the dress to Aimee to keep.