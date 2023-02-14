Grangemouth primary school teachers battling back against 'barriers to learning'

A team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the Bowhouse Primary School and nursery – or Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) facility – in November last year.

The inspection found key strengths at the Tinto Drive school, which has 281 pupils and 44 youngsters in the ELC, included “polite children who are respectful of staff, practitioners, visitors and each other” and “proud of their school and achievements”.

It was stated more than a third of children on the school roll at the primary stages have additional support needs, which is well above both local and national averages and a significant number of children, from 22 families, have a main home language which is not English.

The inspection praised all pupils’ progress in their learning and development, including the youngsters in the ELC, where practitioners ensure children have the best possible start in their education.

The school’s headteacher was seen as “a strong and positive role model, with a clear vision for school improvement” and, together with the depute headteacher, principal teachers and senior early years officer, provided “High quality guidance and support to practitioners, support staff, teachers, children and families” which has had “a positive impact on improving outcomes for the life and work of the school”.

The report identified a number of positive features which had been introduced to improve the pupils’ learning experience at Bowhouse.

It stated: “All children complete daily well being check-ins. Staff use this information effectively to monitor children’s well being and respond quickly and sensitively to any worries and concerns. As a result, children trust the adults in the school.

“The staff work well together to improve outcomes for children and address any barriers to learning. All staff know children very well and understand the local context of the school.

"The headteacher has established recently a pupil council to use children’s views more effectively to support school improvement. The newly created Parent Council - the ‘Friends of Bowhouse’ aims to involve parents more in decision–making processes.

"The school has been awarded the ‘Digital School Award’ to recognise the effective approaches teachers take to integrating digital technologies in learning and

teaching.

"The headteacher is aware of the need to continue to support a few children and families to attend school on a more regular basis. She has developed a comprehensive system to check attendance. Staff offer morning football sessions, a ‘bagel breakfast’ and a variety of school clubs and activities to encourage attendance.

"As a result, children’s attendance has improved since the start of the school session.”

The inspection report found the school must work harder when it comes to taking forward plans to improve further the quality of learning and teaching at the primary

stages, including using outdoor spaces and in continuing to raise children’s attainment at the primary stages, particularly in writing.