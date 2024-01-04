Grangemouth Post Office on the move to new premises with new postmaster

Post Office has announced it is looking to relocate its branch in Grangemouth town centre to … Grangemouth town centre in order to “safeguard” the service to local people and provide a new convenience store at the same time.

The company is proposing to move Grangemouth Post Office, currently based at 3 York Lane, to a new location, the former Farmfoods store at 26a La Porte Precinct, Just over 100 yards away.

And that is not the only change proposed.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The current branch at 3 York Lane, Grangemouth has been operated on our behalf by a temporary postmaster. While this

A proposal has been put forward to move the current Post Office to the vacant Farmfoods store (Picture: Submitted)

arrangement has enabled us to maintain access to Post Office services to our customers in the area, we have been looking for a permanent solution to safeguard Post

Office services.

"A new Postmaster has been appointed to operate the post office from the new proposed premises, which is currently empty. It would undergo a full refurbishment to

incorporate a convenience store with Grangemouth Post Office.

“There would be three serving positions in total: two screened and one open plan. Similar services would still be available.”

The proposed opening hours for the new premises are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm.

This would provide 43 hours of Post Office service a week for customers – an extra 13 hours of service per week.

Post Office stated the existing post office in York Lane will close for good on February 15.

Back in December last year, health and safety fears forced Royal Mail vacate their York Lane premises and temporarily relocate to Ingliston, outside Edinburgh.

Reportedly the Royal Mail building in Grangemouth is made of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, or RAAC – a form of lightweight concrete used in construction

in many buildings between the 1950s and 1990s, which has been know to crumble and collapse if it gets wet.