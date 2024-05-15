Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to move a town’s post office hit the buffers when the new location fell through.

But not to be thwarted, Post Offices bosses have come up with another site in Grangemouth and are now consulting with the public.

They consulted earlier this year on a proposed move for the town centre branch to the former Farm Foods store at 26a La Porte Precinct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they say that due to “unforeseen circumstances” these premises are no longer available.

Grangemouth Post Office will be on the move. Pic: Michael Gillen

Now they are proposing moving to 1 La Porte Precinct and are asking people to give their views.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The current branch at 3 York Lane, Grangemouth has been operated on our behalf by a temporary postmaster. Whilst this arrangement has enabled us to maintain access to Post Office services to our customers in the area, we have been looking for a permanent solution to safeguard Post Office services.

"A new postmaster has been appointed to operate Grangemouth Post Office from the new proposed premises, which is currently empty. It would undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a convenience store with Grangemouth Post Office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that there would be three serving positions in total: two screened and one open plan, and similar services to already operating would would continue.

The proposed opening hours are Monday to Friday; 9am – 5pm and Saturday: 10am – 1pm.

This would provide 43 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers, which is an extra 13 hours of service per week including Saturday morning and later closing from what currently operates.

Consultation is now open with the opportunity to give feedback on the proposals being put forward and this will close on June 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 102868.