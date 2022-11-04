Forth Ports busy container port in Grangemouth welcomed their new low emission Kalmar straddle carriers this week.

Part of a multi-million pound investment in equipment for the group’s key container terminals, the five straddle carriers were shipped from Kalmar’s facility in Poland aboard the specialist vessel the MV Aura.

The five Kalmar ESC440 models are fitted with the latest low emission engine technology which is capable of accommodating a transition to alternative non fossil fuels, the use of alternative fuel types will provide the opportunity to significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

The straddle carriers arrive at the Port of Grangemouth

They have a 40-tonne load carrying capacity capable of handling the full range of container sizes and, for the straddle carrier operator, the cab is fully air-conditioned and, for colder days, it has the latest air suspension heated seat.

The new additions bring the Grangemouth straddle fleet up to 16.

Stuart Wallace, Forth Ports chief operating officer said: “Our container terminal in Grangemouth is a key shipping and distribution location and it’s essential we keep investing in our equipment and infrastructure to ensure we continue to deliver industry leading service provision.

"We are always impressed with Kalmar’s straddle carriers and these are our straddle of choice. We strive to ensure our customers benefit from our investment and see improved turnaround of vessels, efficient land side service as well on-site access to warehousing and key road and rail links.

