Grangemouth Police Station staff make food donations to local community pantry

By James Trimble
Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 11:38 BST
Police officers and support staff proved they were not just a dab hand at tracking down criminals they can also come up trumps when it comes to kind hearted donations to good causes in the community.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Throughout December, officers and staff from Grangemouth Police Office have been donating food and other household supplies, including pet food, to the local Grangemouth Community Food Pantry.

“We had assistance from several local businesses who donated towards the collection. The goodwill of our officers, staff and local businesses will help those less fortunate and give them some of the basics they need to get them through the Christmas period.

"Thanks to everyone who contributed.”

Grangemouth community police team deliver the donations to the Kersiebank food pantry (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Based at Kersiebank Community Education Centre, Old Dundas School, Oxgang Road, the food pantry is a food provision facility run by local volunteers which allows local residents to obtain food and essential supplies for a weekly membership subscription of just £2.

