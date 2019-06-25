Grangemouth Police Station hit by flooding

Staff at Grangemouth Police Station have had to be moved out of their offices after the building was hit by flood damage.

Four working areas in total have been affected by the water damage, caused as a result of the recent bad weather.

Chief Superintendent Thom McLoughlin, Divisional Commander, said: “We can confirm that there was flood damage to Grangemouth Police Station on June 16/17.

“It was caused by the high volume of rain and wind, plus a blockage in the gutter which meant the water entered the building.

“Four offices have been affected, two upstairs and two downstairs, all of which have been relocated to suitable offices within the station. Remedial work started immediately with dehumidifiers.”

The Scottish Police Federation recently made calls for “urgent investment” in police stations across the Forth Valley and highlighted a number of issues at the Grangemouth station in particular including poor floor coverings and peeling wallpaper.

The SPF, which represents rank-and-file officers, also voiced concerns about stained carpets and damp ceiling marks at Falkirk Police Station which closed its doors for two days recently for “vital maintenance work”.

Chief Superintendent Thom McLoughlin said the SPF had been informed about the flooding at Grangemouth Police Station and were satisfied with the alternative accommodation provided for staff.