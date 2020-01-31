Grangemouth police burd is flying high for Somhairle

A Grangemouth-based police inspector aims to leap from an aeroplane to skydive with two colleagues in a bid to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Inspector Donna Bryans and supporters Diane Kirkpatrick and Karen Thomson - “the High Flying Burds” - have been inspired to take the plunge by the brave example of a six-year-old boy, Somhairle, who is the son of police colleague Inspector Gerry McMenemy.

In late 2017 Somhairle was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle-wasting condition that has no cure, which affects his walking and movement, his heart and breathing.

The Burds trio will be skydiving from 10,000ft on March 21 to support the “outstanding” assistance Muscular Dystrophy UK has given the McMenemy family, while also raising the profile of the issues involved.

Inspector Bryans said: “Gerry and his wife Sarah are good friends of ours and Somhairle is an energetic, fun-loving lad, so full of questions and curious about the world.

“He was sadly diagnosed with this condition when he was just four years old.

“Thank goodness they found Muscular Dystrophy UK, because the charity has been fantastic with them.

“Jumping out of an aeroplane is a pretty terrifying prospect, but the bravery of Somhairle throughout all of this has inspired us to face our fears and hopefully raise lots of cash for a really worthy cause.

“All donations are welcome and you can help support us by visiting www.justgiving.com/Donna-Bryans2.

“We are also having a fundraising event on Saturday, March 7 at The Beancross in Polmont, and would love you to come along and give your support.

“Tickets are available now, but if you can’t make the night, then please make a donation”.