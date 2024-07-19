Grangemouth playwright pens and produces her first ever Edinburgh Fringe play
The new adventure comedy PALS, which runs from July 31 to August 26 at the Gilded Balloon’s Patter Room, tells the story of four crude, chaotic yet completely normal “gal pals” as they embark on a camping trek in the West of Scotland.
The production is a first for Mirren Wilson and it’s been a long labour of love which has seen her go on a journey almost as arduous as the one taken by her four characters in PALS.
“I started writing this script about seven years ago,” said Mirren. “I wanted to create more in-depth roles for women in Scottish Theatre. Within the past year, I've committed to putting the play on stage and realistically, the only way to do that, was to produce the play myself.
"I've spent the past year learning how to do this, planning for fringe, saving money, redrafting the script, searching for opportunities and applying for funding. While I’ve previously performed at most of the main theatres in Edinburgh, most notably alongside Elaine C Smith and Kate Dickie, this is my first time producing a show.
“I’m creating roles for young women in Scottish theatre, of which there are not a lot, and my cast and crew are entirely female. The play is like a Scottish female version of the Inbetweeners and I want to show how normal it is to be truly chaotic in your 20s."
