Grangemouth playgroup sends out SOS after falling victim to vandalism

And now this poor state of repair has resulted in a loss of play equipment.

Busy Bees, based in the grounds of Moray Primary School, Moray Place, Grangemouth has been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but is due to re-open its doors to two to three-year-old pre school children from August 18.

Complete with its purpose built playroom and outdoor area, the Busy Bees has provided early years education and helped get many a child ready for nursery – developing physical, social and emotional skills in a fun and friendly environment over the last 20 years.

The Busy Bees storage shed is falling apart due to youngsters repeatedly using it as a climbing frame

However, the damage to their shed has left the registered charity with a big problem.

Cilla Graudus, Busy Bees manager, said: “Our shed was severely damaged as a result of youngsters repeatedly jumping on it.

"And this has unfortunately led to the majority of our resources stored within it to be water damaged and unfit for purpose.

"These damaged toys and equipment were well used and loved by the children but sadly, they will be dumped in a skip as they are no longer safe to use.”

Cilla and the Busy Bees team are also looking to tear down the shed too, ironically to protect the safety of the youngsters who damaged it in the first place.

The storage shed itself needs replacing as there are gaping holes in the roof and dangerous to anyone who continues to use it as a climbing frame.”

Now the shed his also headed for the skip, along with all the toys and play equipment, the Busy Bees are looking for anyone who can assist them finding a new storage facility which could keep their items safe and dry.

Cilla said: “We are a charitable organisation who are funded by the fees paid by the local families who use our early years provision.

"There is nothing left over for purchasing expensive resources needlessly ruined by thoughtless individuals.”

If you can help visit the Busy Bees Facebook page and leave a message.

