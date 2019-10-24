Grangemouth party night fundraiser for new Forth Valley dementia centre

A Falkirk woman who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s Disease is inviting people across the Forth Valley to a party night to help fund a new facility for people suffering from the disease.

Susan Jackson and her fellow Alzheimer Scotland volunteers have spent the last year raising money for the proposed purpose-built centre which will provide vital services for not only patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia but their families and carers too.

So far the dedicated volunteers have already raised £70,000 of their £100,000 target and Susan has herself personally raised thousands of pounds due to the cause being so close to her heart.

Her mum Audrey, a former teacher at Shieldhill Primary School, passed away from Alzheimers in 2015.

Susan, a former manager-turned business owner with Forever Living, said she found there was “very little assistance” available following her mum’s diagnosis which is why she now wants to try to help others in similar situations find appropriate help and advice.

Her party night is at the MacDonald Inchyra Hotel on Saturday, November 16 and guests will receive a three course meal, disco entertainment by DJ Bombaztek and a prize raffle.

She said: “We are so thrilled to now have reached the £70,000 mark and are delighted at the support we have received so far.

“The property search for the new centre is still ongoing but Alzheimer Scotland are actively looking at several sites and so this should hopefully mean that we will have the new facility up and running by the middle of next year.”

For tickets contact Susan on 07733 226636 or email sejackson795@gmail.com.