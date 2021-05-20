Grangemouth park's historic fountain is gone ... for now

There’s no need to panic, however, it has not been pinched by petty criminal – it has been carefully removed piece by piece by expert hands so it can eventually be restored to its former glory, as part of the park’s multi-million pound makeover.

A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesperson said: “Please be aware the park’s fountain has been removed from site so that repair and conservation works can be undertaken at Calibre Metal on behalf of Hawthorn Heights Ltd.

"The fountain will be off site for a number of weeks but we will be keeping you updated with its progress. It will look outstanding when it is once again complete."

Zetland Park's famous fountain has been removed so it can undergo refurbishment to restore it to its former glory

Although it will not be able to be returned to working order once again – which would mean replacing the old materials and thus defeating the purpose of any preservation work – the only surviving remnant from the original Zetland Park will be restored to the way it once looked, complete with a replica of the lady of the fountain sculpture returned to the top tier where it once was before it mysteriously disappeared.

The restoration work in the park is gathering pace, with the new play area and pump track now both completed and already being enjoyed by visitors.

While the park’s war memorial itself was refurbished relatively recently, the area surrounding it is in poor condition so it is going to be upgraded – and illuminated – to allow disabled people better access to the memorial.

And everyone’s favourite eyesore, the paddling pond, will be transformed into a natural looking – albeit man made – water feature similar to the pond at the town’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre.

Zetland Park's fountain was a beautiful sight to behold back in the day and it will be once again

A new permanent stage will be created and used for the annual crowning ceremony on Grangemouth Children’s Day, of course, but it will also be able to be used all year round for official and unofficial performances and displays.

It is hoped the main capital works will be finished by September or October this year – and this includes the upgrading of the park’s pathways.