Grangemouth park secures £23,000 to help create outdoor gym

Friends of Inchyra Park’s project to create a £28,000 outdoor fitness facility in the public open space has taken a massive step forward thanks to the award.

A spokesperson for Friends of Inchyra Park said: “We have some amazing news to share. We have just been informed we have been successful in the Community Choices public vote for the outdoor gym.

"A massive thank you to everyone who voted for the project. We just have a bit more work to go to secure the extra match funding and the dream becomes a reality.”

The plans for the outdoor gym at Inchyra Park in Grangemouth took another step towards becoming reality

The council’s Community Choices capital projects vote took place earlier this summer, with people asked to select their favourite ideas and initiatives around the Falkirk Council area.

Projects with the most votes – like Inchyra Park’s outdoor gym – were then awarded funding requested.

The gym is just one of the initiatives which has been going on to improve the park over the last few years as Friends of Inchyra Park and a mass of volunteers have been working hard to turn the park into something the community can be proud of.

The park’s historic past as an airfield has been highlighted with the introduction of heritage displays, benches and planters and a massive mural, depicting a Spitfire, created by artist Donna Forrester.

Volunteers have also planted a community orchard which includes apple and pear trees which subsequently became a kind of memorial garden to commemorate loved ones who have died.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

