Grangemouth park secures £1 million

The regeneration of a historic public park took a massive step forward after it was awarded £928,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Grangemouth’s Zetland Park Zetland Park has already received £50,000 from sportscotland – acting with the National Lottery – to develop a pump cycle track, designed to allow cyclists to go around a track using only their own momentum over bumps and rolls, and now it has received almost £1 million to improve the park’s facilities and landscaping.

The funding will allow work to take place which will improve access to the war memorial and facilitate repairs and conservation works to the gates and the neighbouring fountain which dates from when the park was gifted to the community in 1882.

The work, which is expected to start in spring and be completed by autumn 2021, will also include the construction of a permanent performance space which can be used by local groups as a seating area and classroom as well as a stage for the crowning of the Queen at the Grangemouth Children’s Day and other performances.

Other projects include the creation of a naturalised pond on the site of the old now derelict paddling pool, an inclusive play area which will provide opportunities for all children no matter their ability or disability to play together and the redesign and re-planting of the park’s rose garden.

Tom Brown, Friends of Zetland Park chairman, said: “What fantastic news for our town. This is an important project which would have not been possible without the support of the community and hard work by the Friends of Zetland Park and the team at Falkirk Council.

“We look forward to its delivery in 2020.”

A programme of activities and events which celebrate the heritage of the park will be held to complement the physical regeneration and will also provide opportunities for the local community to get involved in the project.

The recent awards bring the total funding the park has received to £2 million following cash from Ineos, BP, Falkirk Environment Trust, Historic Environment Scotland, War Memorials Trust, and community fundraising led by the Rotary Club of Grangemouth.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/ZetlandParkGM for more information.