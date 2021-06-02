Grangemouth park says goodbye to historic gates ... for now

Earlier this year the park, as part of its rapidly progressing multi-million pound regeneration, welcomed its brand new play park and bicycle pump track, but it also saw the famous fountain taken away.

Now it is losing the iron gates at the war memorial entrance.

A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesperson said: “The gates have been taken off site so specialist repair and conservation works can be undertaken by Ballantine Castings Ltd on behalf of Hawthorn Heights Ltd.

“The gates will be off site for a number of weeks but we will keep people updated with the progress being made. These works are being undertaken thanks to funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund Scotland, Falkirk Council and War Memorials Trust.”

The fountain was removed piece by piece by expert hands last month so it can eventually be restored to its former glory, with repair and conservation works being undertaken at Calibre Metal on behalf of Hawthorn Heights Ltd.

Sadly it will not be able to be returned to working order once again – that would have meant replacing the old materials and thus defeating the purpose of any preservation work.

However, the only surviving remnant from the original Zetland Park will be restored to the way it once looked, complete with a replica of the lady of the fountain sculpture returned to the top tier where it once was before it mysteriously disappeared.

The restoration work in the park is gathering pace, with the new play area and pump track now both completed and already being enjoyed by visitors.

While the park’s war memorial itself was refurbished relatively recently, the area surrounding it is in poor condition so it is going to be upgraded – and illuminated – to allow disabled people better access to the memorial.