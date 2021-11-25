Grangemouth park project looking for 'actresses' for WW1 stories

A project spokesperson said: “We have commissioned eight short stories about individual WW1 soldiers named on our Cenotaph. Each story is about five minutes long and these are being recorded to be loaded onto an audio bollard beside a park bench nearby, so that people can sit at the Cenotaph and listen to the stories.

“We have recorded six stories and are now searching for two more female readers to record the final couple.”

Zetland Park Regeneration Project is looking for female voices to bring the First World War stories to life

The short stores feature the Porteous and Smith families of Lumley Street, James Waddell, who was accidentally shot in the park in 1914, Robert Wallace of Dundas Street, Harry S. Stewart of the Mercantile Marine, Annie Campbell Reid, the only woman on the cenotaph, John Paton of Grangeburn Road and Alexander Winton.

"It would be super if we could find readers who were connected in some way with these individuals,” said the project spokesperson. “But the most important thing will be someone who can read clearly, with expression.”

Zetland Park Regeneration project has been shortlisted in the Streets and Spaces category of the Scotland Loves Local awards.

The awards are organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which encourages everyone to choose local and support businesses in their communities to build a better, stronger future.

The Zetland Park regeneration has already seen the creation of a new all inclusive play area, which features a play friendly replica of Grangemouth’s historic paddle steamer the Charlotte Dundas.

It has also added a pump track which has been a popular gathering point for cyclists since it opened.

There are also plans to transform the park’s paddling pond into a natural looking – albeit man made – water feature similar to the pond at the town’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre.

A new permanent stage will also be created to be used for the annual crowning ceremony on Grangemouth Children’s Day for official and unofficial performances and displays.

Visit the Facebook page for more information on getting involved in the WWI stories.

