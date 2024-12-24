Grangemouth parishioners honoured with Papal medals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two parishioners at Sacred Heart Parish in Grangemouth have been awarded the Benemerenti Medal for their service to the Church.
Archbishop Leo Cushley was at Grangemouth’s Sacred Heart Parish Church last week to present the medals to Rose Watt and Patricia McInally in front of family, friends and parishioners.
The Benemerenti Medal is awarded by Pope Francis for outstanding service to the Catholic Church.
Father Benedict Umeohana, parish administrator, praised Rose's "unwavering devotion to her parish and her faith".
He said: "Rose has given lifelong service to Sacred Heart Church and is a shining beacon of light in the community.
"She is a true example of someone practicing the Gospel values every single day."
Despite being 92, Rose shows little sign of slowing down and puts up the numbers for the hymns prior to Mass and washes the priest's vestments.
She has been involved in many parish groups over the years including the pastoral council and the Union of Catholic Mothers.
Fr Benedict added: "She really is an exceptional member and asset of our Parish of Sacred Heart and demonstrates the best of the Parish and wider Catholic faith within the community in Grangemouth going about her daily life."
Patricia McInally has devoted much of her working life to teaching at Sacred Heart Primary School and to supporting the parish.
Fr Benedict praised her dedication to Catholic education and encouraging the young people in the Catholic faith.
He said: "Patricia is one of the most dedicated teachers you will meet and a shining example of practicing the Gospel values.
"She has supported thousands of young people at the start of their journey to the faith and is always the integral force behind preparing our children for receiving the Sacraments."
Patricia leads the school's Mini Vinnies group (part of the Society of St Vincent de Paul) to encourage charitable work at the school, including a food bank.
Fr Benedict added: "Patricia has always been an immensely popular teacher and is widely respected by pupils, teachers, parents, and the wider community in Grangemouth.
"We are blessed to have such an exceptional teacher and individual in the school and church community."
Speaking at the end of the service on December 19, Rose said: "On behalf of Patricia and myself, we'd like to thank Archbishop Cushley for being here tonight, it's an honour to have you at Saced Heart Church.
"We'd also like to thank everyone who attended this Mass tonight - it's lovely to see you all."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.