Grangemouth mum encourages people to take part in MoonWalk Scotland

Mum Sheona Wilson is one of a committed group of participants encouraging others to join them in this year’s MoonWalk Scotland.

The event on June 8 in Edinburgh promises to be a huge festival of fun.

Charity Walk the Walk will bring together thousands of women, men and young people to walk through the streets of the capital wearing brightly decorated bras to raise money and awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Sheona (49), a mum-of-one from Grangemouth, has taken part in every MoonWalk since 2006.

The first year her application was too late to be a walker but she did go along as a volunteer. However, since then she has done every walk.

She said: “I just love doing The MoonWalk and raising money for Walk the Walk.

“Every year when the email comes in I always sign up - maybe I’m just addicted to walking around Edinburgh in my bra at night. It’s also wonderful meeting all the other Moonwalkers and having a good old blether!

“The volunteers are just awesome along the route, the scenery along the coast is amazing especially if you catch the sun rising over the Forth.”

This year MoonWalk has a circus theme and this week members of Gandeys Circus joined walkers to encourage last-minute entrants to get involved in this popular event.

Wearing Walk the Walk’s famous ‘bra t-shirts’, everyone got into the circus spirit with Chico the Clown, a fire breather, a contortionist and rolling globe performers all raising awareness of The MoonWalk.

Setting off from Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, walkers can take on one of four challenges at The MoonWalk Scotland; The New Moon (6.55 miles, open to people aged 10 and over), Half Moon (13.1 miles), Full Moon (26.2 miles) or Over The Moon (52.4 miles).

More than 86,000 Walkers have taken part in The MoonWalk Scotland since the event started in 1996, and so far, more than £21.3 million has been raised to improve the lives of those living with cancer in the country.

Walk the Walk was the principal founder for the Maggie’s Centre built in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert which opened in 2017.

Founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, Nina Barough CBE said: “ Come on folks, roll up, roll up and help us raise money and awareness to support people living with cancer in Scotland.”

Sign up now at walkthewalk.org.