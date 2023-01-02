The inaugural public meeting of the Grangemouth Men's Shed will take place in the Community Education Unit, near Grangemouth Sports Complex, in Abbots Road, at 1.30pm on Monday, January 23.

A Men's Shed is a place to work and relax, pursue hobbies, share skills, have a cuppa and a chat, get out of the house for a while and get practical help with your projects and “sheds” are now being formed throughout the county.

A charitable movement, the Men’s Sheds are also a place which people, who may be on their own or socially isolated, can make new friends.

It is hoped meetings will then take place at the unit every Monday and Wednesday between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

A Men’s Shed spokesman said: “We need tools for woodworking and metalworking and are asking peole to bring their unwanted tools to the Community Education Unit after January 9.

“We also would welcome donations of any unwanted computers to the new Men's Shed as we need computers for networking and accessing the Internet, word processing and using apps."

The Men’s Shed is also looking for any willing volunteers who could come along to sessions to demonstrate their craft, skill or knowledge to members.”

