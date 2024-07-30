Grangemouth March for Jobs as Unite say hopes growing Petroineos refinery can be saved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Union officials have said there is “growing belief” that an extension to the lifespan of the Petroineos refinery in Grangemouth can be secured.

Unite the union’s announcement comes ahead of this Saturday’s worker-led march and rally in the town.

The union said their had been constructive talks with the Westminster government, and were engaging with the Scottish government and Petroineos.

The Keep Grangemouth Working campaign is calling on workers, community members and trade unionists to march in support of the 500 refinery workers and the thousands more dependent upon it in the supply chain and wider community.

The march takes place on August 3 with those taking part gathering at Grangemouth Stadium from 11am. The march heads off at 11.30am and will head to Inchyra road to pass the Ineos main entrance before heading along Bo’ness Road then turning into Abbots Road for a rally at 1pm in Zetland Park.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “Unite is fighting hard for the futures of workers in Grangemouth, to extend the life of the refinery and to secure commensurate jobs for them in new low carbon projects at the plant.

“I have had some constructive high-level talks with the government in Westminster and we are also continuing to engage positively with Holyrood and Petroineos.

“The Keep Grangemouth Working campaign has put the fight to save Scotland’s only oil refinery centre stage. The march in Grangemouth is testament to the grit and determination of the workers to keep fighting for their futures.

“We cannot allow oil and gas workers to become the coal miners of our generation.”

Unite highlighted several what they called “positive steps” following high-level talks with the government including the joint government funding of £1.6m for Project Willow, which will explore low carbon projects at Grangemouth.

In the King’s speech on July 17, the Labour government also indicated that a bill will be introduced to support sustainable aviation fuel production. Unite has campaigned to explore how sustainable aviation fuel could be developed at the refinery to support the whole of Scotland’s aviation sector.

Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish secretary, said: "There has been a sea change in government attitude both at Holyrood and Westminster over the refinery's future.

“Now a solution with government support must be found to extend the lifespan of the oil refinery. Unite will work morning, noon, and night in the fight to save jobs at Grangemouth.

“Grangemouth is one of the greatest tests the just transition process will ever face in Scotland. We need to get this right for the workers based at the refinery, and the thousands more dependent upon it in the wider supply chain and Grangemouth community.”

According to estimates, the Grangemouth complex contributes four per cent of Scottish GDP and makes up approximately eight per cent of Scotland's manufacturing base.

