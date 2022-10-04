Grangemouth Library set to show Libraries are for Everyone with special event

The day of free activities for adults and kids aims to show people what they’ve been missing by not visiting their local library.

It’s the latest in a series of similar events running at different libraries across the district in recent months.

The whole day is free and for most of the events there’s no need to book.

A similar event at Larbert Library earlier this year saw staff welcome a whole host of visitors through the door.

Some of the workshops need to be booked in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/FalkLibs_EB

Those that need to be booked include Scottish Memories Local Reminiscence sessions for adults at 1pm; make a touch and feel book (accessible craft for children) from 10.15am to 11.15am and a family writing workshop hosted by author Helen MacKinven.

Visitors are also advised to book in advance for the mini Bookbug sessions which take place at 11.15am and 1.15pm.

These sessions are story and rhyme sessions for children from birth to four years old and their families.

The Libraries Are For Everyone days aim to show people all that's on offer in the area's local libraries. Allyson Johnstone and her daughter Cerys visited a similar event in Larbert earlier this year.

A whole host of other activities are running between 10am and 3pm including Lego, virtual reality, photo booth, board games and jigsaws and Osmo iPad games.